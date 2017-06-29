One of the most appalling trolls since I started in 2009

WHERE ARE WE HEADED AS A DISCUSSION BOARD?

We just got our own experience at Democratic Party with the new reality at Newsvine of having no moderators on staff to back up nation administrators. We had a non member Trump Republican on a discussion insulting everyone else that was posting replies due to his own sick, racist politics. One person proceeded to compromising the discussion with post after post of brainless trolling and racism. When I first joined the discussion I saw that it was quickly going out of control and intervened with one of my two options, BLOCK. All that happens is that the person involved sees "nation censored" but then had the option to keep posting cheap shot after cheap shot after cheap shot at the others participating in the discussion. And that included RACISM. My other option was to delete the replies of this troll. Which I did as much as I could with my schedule that day. I was admonished by someone to boot the troll, but the reality is a nation administrator has no option to boot. My point being is if nation administrators are indeed being expected to VOLUNTEER their time to monitor discussions with such out of control trolls involved, WE NEED TO BE ABLE TO BOOT WHEN IT IS TIME OBVIOUSLY TO BOOT.

The bottom line here is Newsvine has more members than ever before by a big margin. Without moderators, the demand of moderation is being put on nation moderators like myself. We are NOT paid. I was happy to play my part in having civil discussions by becoming a nation administrator for The Democratic Party, but I am now at a point of being absolutely appalled at our situation with such nasty right wing trolls roaming about all over Newsvine with very little back up support for nation administrators trying to volunteer their time to keep their nation discussions civil. I was particularly offended in seeing this troll saying "you people" to an African American participant in the discussion.

NEWSVINE NEEDS TO RESPOND TO THIS NEW COMMON EXPERIENCE WE ARE HAVING ACROSS THE DISCUSSION BOARD IN VARIOUS DISCUSSION WITH PEOPLE PARTICIPATING TAKING ADVANTAGE OF THE LACK OF MODERATORS AND WHAT I THINK IS A WEAK SYSTEM FOR NATION ADMINISTRATORS TO GET INVOLVED. Limits need to be set and the nasty trolls that are becoming common here need to be held directly accountable.