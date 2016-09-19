Trump predicts 'more and more' bombings because U.S. leaders are 'stupid'

Donald Trump says there will be “more and more” bombings like those that occurred in New York and New Jersey over the weekend because the country’s “stupid” leaders have been “weak” on immigration.

“It’s a mess, and it’s a shame,” the Republican nominee said in an interview with “Fox & Friends” Monday. “I think this is something that maybe we’ll get — will happen perhaps more and more all over the country because we’ve been weak. Our country’s been weak. We’re letting people in by the thousands, the tens of thousands.”