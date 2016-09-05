Trump says U.S. interest rates must change as Fed weighs rate hike

The Fed raised interest rates last December for the first time in nearly a decade, and at that time projected four more hikes in 2016. The Fed later scaled back that projection to two rate hikes this year in the wake of a slowdown in global growth and continued financial market volatility.

Trump, during the primary campaign, as he took on 16 Republican rivals, had called Yellen's tenure "highly political" and said the Fed should raise interest rates but would not do so for "political reasons."

The Fed has been a target of some conservative critics in the U.S. Congress, who say the bank risked sparking inflation with its easy monetary policies in response to the global financial crisis.

Fed officials say their independence is critical to making sound policy decisions.

