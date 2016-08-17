'Shame on you ': Rick Perry takes fallen Muslim soldier's father to task for attacking Trump

"In a campaign, if you’re going to go out and think that you can take a shot at somebody and not have incoming coming back at you, shame on you," Perry said in an interview Tuesday on CNN.

The father, Khizr Khan, harshly criticized Trump last month in a speech at the Democratic National Convention over the nominee's proposal to temporarily ban Muslim immigration. In the following days, Trump fired back by questioning why Khan's wife, who was standing beside him during his speech, did not speak, and arguing that Khan did not have a right to attack him the way he did. - Washington Post.