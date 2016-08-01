Newsvine

'Ours Is A Sacrifice You Will Never Know': Gold Star Family Members Demand Apology from Trump - Yahoo

Eleven Gold Star Families penned a letter to Donald Trump demanding an apology for "repugnant" and "personally offensive" remarks he made toward the parents of Capt. Humayun Khan, a Muslim-American soldier who was killed in Iraq during combat in 2004. The letter was published by the progressive political action committee VoteVets.org.

