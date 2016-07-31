Ret. Gen. John Allen Says Donald Trump Could Cause 'Civil Military Crisis' - ABC News

Retired Marine Corps Gen. John Allen said that if Republican nomineeDonald Trump becomes president and follows through on some of the things he’s said on the campaign trail, the U.S. could face a “civil military crisis, the like of which we’ve not seen in this country.”

"When we swear an oath to support and defend the Constitution, which is a document and a set of principles and it supports the rule of law, one of those is to ensure that we do not obey illegal orders," Allen told told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on "This Week."