Newsvine

mountainmike-1199289

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 42 Comments: 51863 Since: Jul 2009

Stupid Donald Trump Quotes

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by mountainmike-1199289 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONAbout.com Political Humor
Seeded on Sun Jul 31, 2016 10:22 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Do have a stupid Donald Trump quote to contribute here to the discussion here?  Here is an example.

‘You know what I wanted to. I wanted to hit a couple of those speakers so hard. I would have hit them. No, no. I was going to hit them, I was all set and then I got a call from a highly respected governor...

I was gonna hit one guy in particular, a very little guy. I was gonna hit this guy so hard his head would spin and he wouldn’t know what the hell happened... I was going to hit a number of those speakers so hard their heads would spin, they’d never recover. And that’s what I did with a lot – that’s why I still don’t have certain people endorsing me: they still haven’t recovered." –Donald Trump, reacting to the Democratic National Convention (July 29, 2016)

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor