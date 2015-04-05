Newsvine

Causes of California drought linked to climate change -- ScienceDaily

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONScience Daily
Seeded on Sun Apr 5, 2015 10:55 AM
In a new study, a team led by Stanford climate scientist Noah Diffenbaugh used a novel combination of computer simulations and statistical techniques to show that a persistent region of high atmospheric pressure hovering over the Pacific Ocean that diverted storms away from California was much more likely to form in the presence of modern greenhouse gas concentrations.

