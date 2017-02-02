Newsvine

mountainmike-1199289

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 42 Comments: 51863 Since: Jul 2009

Trump calls Putin to jump-start US-relations with Russia | News | DW.COM | 28.01.2017

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by mountainmike-1199289 View Original Article: DW Manual fo Minds
Seeded on Thu Feb 2, 2017 10:14 AM
Discuss:

Finally we may be seeing the deal that Trump and Putin put together, Russian support for Trump to be elected as president in exchange to opening trade relations between the US and Russia.  I kept wondering what is in it for Russia to support Trump and what favor they will get from Trump for their support.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor