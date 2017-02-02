Trump calls Putin to jump-start US-relations with Russia | News | DW.COM | 28.01.2017

Finally we may be seeing the deal that Trump and Putin put together, Russian support for Trump to be elected as president in exchange to opening trade relations between the US and Russia. I kept wondering what is in it for Russia to support Trump and what favor they will get from Trump for their support.
